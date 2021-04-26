Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,931. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

