SeaSpine (SPNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $615.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

