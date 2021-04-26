SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Down 3.5%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.51. 33,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,131,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

