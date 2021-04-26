Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

