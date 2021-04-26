SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

