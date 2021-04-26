SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

SEMrush stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

