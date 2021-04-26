Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.31 million and $92,585.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00024658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 367.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

