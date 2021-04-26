Sentivate Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $67.26 million and $615,393.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

