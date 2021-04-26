Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,020. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.49, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

