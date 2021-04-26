Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.02 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

