Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $7,880,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in SBA Communications by 301.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.49 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

