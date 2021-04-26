Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 30,940 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

