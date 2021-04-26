Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

