Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Sells 54,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 56.5% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $110,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

