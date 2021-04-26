Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

