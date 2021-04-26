Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on S. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$194.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

