Shopify (SHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

