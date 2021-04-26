Shopping (SPI) Market Cap Reaches $114.59 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Shopping has a market cap of $114.59 million and $3.11 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $117.97 or 0.00233122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00270544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.64 or 0.01048578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00651666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,836.13 or 1.00456292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

