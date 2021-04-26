Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

