Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $305.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.47.

Signature Bank stock opened at $238.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

