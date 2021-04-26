Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,586 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 87,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.