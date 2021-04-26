Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

