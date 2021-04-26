Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43.
In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
