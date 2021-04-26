Simmons First National Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

