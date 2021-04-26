Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Reaches $162,360.67 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $162,360.67 and approximately $47.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,766,737 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

