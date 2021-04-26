SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.06. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SJW Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

