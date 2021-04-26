SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.37

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.