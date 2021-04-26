Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up to $59.80

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.80, but opened at $62.48. Smartsheet shares last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,128,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $890,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,790,161. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

