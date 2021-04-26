Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH)

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGDH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,691. SGD has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get SGD alerts:

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.