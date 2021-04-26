Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH)

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of SGD (NASDAQ:SGDH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGDH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,691. SGD has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About SGD
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.