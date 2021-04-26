Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

