SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

