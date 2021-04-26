SOL Capital Management CO Buys 2,080 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.88% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839,115 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,019,000.

KBWB opened at $63.34 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

