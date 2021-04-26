SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

