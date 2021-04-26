SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.