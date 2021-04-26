SOL Capital Management CO Sells 375 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

