SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $279.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.