Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 278.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Sonos worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonos by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 391,062 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,351,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 92,264 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.30. 38,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,067. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

