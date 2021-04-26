SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BCE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.