SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

