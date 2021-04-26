SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 430.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.