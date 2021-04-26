SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 20,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,930. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

