SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $39.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

