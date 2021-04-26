Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $725.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.03 million. Spire posted sales of $715.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 114,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,585. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

