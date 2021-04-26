Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of SR opened at $76.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Spire by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

