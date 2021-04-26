STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,013 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

