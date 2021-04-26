Standard Chartered PLC Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

