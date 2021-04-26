Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $124.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.63. The stock had a trading volume of 140,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.