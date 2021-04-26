State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $870,000 Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in City were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in City by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in City in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

