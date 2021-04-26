State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $883,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,782,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.53 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.