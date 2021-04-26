State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

