State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MasTec were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $101.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

